Divinity Original Sin 2 Update Version 1.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Divinity Original Sin 2 update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes including one for savegames crashing on load, split-screen multiplayer crash, and more.

Get the update 1.12 patch notes below.

Fixed an issue with savegames crashing on load

Fixed split screen multiplayer connection crash

Fixed Haymaker talent tooltip

Fixed several localization issues

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It was first released on PC and launched for PS4 and Xbox One with the definitive edition later. It was also ported to the Nintendo Switch where it supports cross-save with the PC version.