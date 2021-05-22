Do video games make you smarter or dumber?

Can video games make you smarter or dumber? Do they improve your reading comprehension and problem solving skills or do they cause short-term memory loss? Do they help you realize that every day is a new day with new challenges, opportunities, and successes? It’s subjective. Most of us will agree that board games like chess can be fun and educational and us something about planning ahead. What about other games?

In 2005, a study was developed to prove that violent games can actually make you dumber. The study consisted of two groups of people. The first group played video games involving aggressive and violent acts for about twenty minutes per day over a period of ten days, while the second group played non-violent video games over a ten-day period. The results found that those who played violent video games had decreased brain function in the areas responsible for controlling emotions and suppressing inappropriate behavior—both necessary for proper social interaction.

The question is, do video games in general really affect your ability to learn? Or, are there other things that directly hinder your ability to learn? Or, are you just born with a natural tendency to learn in certain ways? Some people argue that video games cause people to become lazy. This is called the “Video game addiction” hypothesis. People also argue that people who play a lot of video games are smarter and do better in school because these people are simply more motivated to learn. Its also argued that some of the best video game designers have been geniuses and they have, through their brain power made better games. So, what is the truth?

One argument is that people who play a lot of video games actually become smarter because they get to do a lot more activities. They get to explore and learn about the world more thoroughly. They can also learn about different things such as different countries, languages, cultures and people. This is called the “Living in an imaginary world hypothesis”. People argue that video games inhibit your ability to learn because they take away from other things you could be doing. It takes away valuable time that you could be spending on studying and reading textbooks among other things. The gamers response to this argument is that video games actually improve your ability to learn because it makes you more creative and allows you to think on different scale.

Another argument is that people who play a lot of video games are just born smarter. They have a natural inclination for the games and for learning. Or, these people get bored easily with more mundane tasks. The truth of the matter is that this is hard to determine but it could be true. Another thing we know for sure is that some video games may not improve your ability to learn as much as you think. Its always important to look at the evidence yourself.

There are a lot of arguments about whether video games are good or bad for your brain. After hearing all of the arguments, it seems like some video games improve your mental ability while other video games may degrade it. I would say that video games can either hurt your ability to learn, or help it depending on if they have good characters and an interesting story line. It also depends on how much you play the game and how violent it is. Of course, there are other things that you can do to help or hurt your ability to learn such as staying motivated and following your goal. To me, i believe that video games can either help you learn or hurt them depending on whether they contain good characters with a good story line or not.

FPS games have been proven to improve your ability to react. However, I don’t think FPS games can necessarily make you smarter in terms of knowing about the real world and science and other things like that. Action-adventure games have been proven to improve certain mental abilites such as problem solving through using your brain. These games also stimulate you in ways that a lot of other things don’t. Strategy games have also been shown to improve your ability to learn, but only up to a certain point. If you max out your point limit on these strategy games then you will not get much better at these types of games.

Multiplayer games emphasize on teamwork. The players must communicate with each other in order to come up with a certain strategy and win together. This is a very important skill especially in the real world. They may also help you become more social because they require teamwork to win. They also help you learn how to work with other people toward a common goal.

Puzzle games improve our ability to recognize patterns. Players have to identify how the different pieces fit together to solve the puzzle. In order to identify how a series of blocks must be put together, we need the ability to recognize patterns. Puzzles allow us to get very creative with our minds and come up with solutions that are unique and original.

Racing games improve your hand-eye coordination and your ability to respond quickly under pressure while free casino games help us understand probabilities.

Role Playing Games can cause you to become more creative in your everyday life. You allow yourself to forget about the real world while you are playing and focus on the game, which allows you to free your brain from everything and think of creative solutions. Role playing games can also teach you how to solve problems in a creative way.

Story-driven games give us the ability to immerse ourselves within another world that is created by someone else’s imagination. Not only do they allow us to escape our own problems in our daily lives, but they also help us learn about other cultures and worlds if done correctly.

Not all video games will enhance your ability to learn. Games that have in-depth storylines that take place in real life will probably improve your ability to be more involved and learn from them. Games can be deemed as educational if the storyline is based on real world issues such as learning about science, how the government works and other similar subjects.

I think the reality is that most of us are just born with natural tendencies towards certain things such as being drawn to video games (if you like playing them). So perhaps, it is just who you are.