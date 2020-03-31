DOOM and DOOM II update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bethesda is continuing to update the classic DOOM games with new features and implementing bug fixes. Get the complete patch notes for DOOM and DOOM 2 update 1.06 below.

DOOM and DOOM II Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

A new update is available for DOOM & DOOM II on all platforms that includes audio improvements, QOL features and minor performance optimization. No End In Sight, with over 30 levels, is the latest to join our awesome line up of free Add-ons in DOOM.

The Audio has been overhauled, and positional audio should now work in all cases.

Sound distance falloff is now accurately using the same volume ranges from the original DOS release.

Objects that make consecutive sounds (such as the Chaingunner’s gun firing) will now correctly interrupt each other.

Chainsaw firing in Add-ons has been fixed to its original optimal buzz.

Sounds at 22khz (such as the Double Barrel Shotgun) now play correctly in Add-ons.

In the Add-on “No Rest for the Living”, Hell levels now use the correct hell sky texture.

Add-ons that are made up of multiple episodes can now be selected correctly.

Fixed stalls that may occur when quick loading the game several times in a row when Add-ons are active.

Quick Load and Save can now be bound from Customize Controls and will work without pausing the game.

Automap colors have been changed. It will now clearly mark doors, and keyed doors using red, yellow, blue, or white lines, making it quicker to find parts of the map that are unexplored.

Automap is drawn with pixel doubling to increase visibility and fix issues with lines disappearing.

Kills, items, and secrets are now shown on the automap during gameplay.

Quick Load now loads quicker by skipping the screen wipe animation when loading a game.

Minor rendering optimizations.

DOOM and DOOM II is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.