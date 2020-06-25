DOOM Eternal update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Bethesda had promised a brand new update for the game later this week which is available to download today. This update brings in new features like a new Battlemode map and enhancements to the game’s multiplayer.

Get the DOOM Eternal update 1.05 patch notes below.

DOOM Eternal Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

New Battlemode map – Torment

New mini-event – Greyscale

Enhancements to DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer

Various bug fixes and optimizations

Latency improvements

Ability to tailor separate, custom keybinds to each demon

Quality-of-life improvements for colorblind players

Improved UX for Boosters

Increased number of Empowered Demons per map

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by iD Software and published by Bethesda.