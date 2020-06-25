News, Patch Notes

DOOM Eternal Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

June 25, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
DOOM Eternal update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Bethesda had promised a brand new update for the game later this week which is available to download today. This update brings in new features like a new Battlemode map and enhancements to the game’s multiplayer.

  • New Battlemode map – Torment
  • New mini-event – Greyscale
  • Enhancements to DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer
  • Various bug fixes and optimizations
  • Latency improvements
  • Ability to tailor separate, custom keybinds to each demon
  • Quality-of-life improvements for colorblind players
  • Improved UX for Boosters
  • Increased number of Empowered Demons per map

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by iD Software and published by Bethesda.


