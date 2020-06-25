DOOM Eternal update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.
Bethesda had promised a brand new update for the game later this week which is available to download today. This update brings in new features like a new Battlemode map and enhancements to the game’s multiplayer.
Get the DOOM Eternal update 1.05 patch notes below.
DOOM Eternal Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- New Battlemode map – Torment
- New mini-event – Greyscale
- Enhancements to DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer
- Various bug fixes and optimizations
- Latency improvements
- Ability to tailor separate, custom keybinds to each demon
- Quality-of-life improvements for colorblind players
- Improved UX for Boosters
- Increased number of Empowered Demons per map
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by iD Software and published by Bethesda.