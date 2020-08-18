Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Master Roshi As New DLC Fighter

Bandai Namco has confirmed a new DLC fighter for Dragon Ball FighterZ and it is Master Roshi. He will join the fight with others in September 2020.

Master Roshi is a part of Fighter Pass 3 for DB FighterZ. This pass will add five new fighters to the game and three of them have been confirmed. Two of them are already out while Master Roshi will be available in September.

Here is the list of fighters that are confirmed so far.

Kefla Goku (Ultra Instinct) Master Roshi

Bandai Namco has also shared a gameplay overview featuring Master Roshi.

Since the impact of COVID-19 on the eSports scenes, there has been an update on the dates for the upcoming tournaments. In a press release, Bandai Namco has shared the following timeline for the upcoming tournaments.

In September 2020, we will reveal the names of the competitors who will be invited to compete in the DRAGON BALL FighterZ National Championship regional tournaments. · From October through November 2020, regional DRAGON BALL FighterZ National Championship tournaments will be held in France, Spain, Japan, and in the US West & US East where our contenders will compete for their chance to play in the DRAGON BALL FighterZ National Championship Playoffs. · In December 2020, the winners from each of these regional championships will then compete to determine a DRAGON BALL FighterZ National Championship grand champion.

DB FighterZ is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.