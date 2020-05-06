Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku Release Date Confirmed

Dragon Ball FighterZ will get a new fighter pass. As part of fighter pass 3, Bandai Namco has shared the release date for Ultra Instinct Goku.

Goku (Ultra Instinct) is the second character in Fighter Pass 3. There are a total of five characters out of which two are out while the rest will be released at a later date. You can grab the FigherZ Pass 3 for $19.99 on Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, or Nintendo eShop.

Here is the official video showcasing the release date for Goku (Ultra Instinct) in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The following content is included as part of this new DLC.

Goku (Ultra Instinct) as a new playable character

5 alternative colors for his outfit

Goku (Ultra Instinct) Lobby Avatar

Goku (Ultra Instinct) Z Stamp

More details on this DLC can be found here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.