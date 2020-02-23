Dragon Ball FighterZ update version 1.21 will be out next week for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Bandai Namco appears to has decided to continue with another new season for Dragon Ball FighterZ. This is leading to new characters confirmed to be a part of the game in the coming season in addition to various gameplay related changes. Get the full Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.21 patch notes below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update Version 1.21 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Universal Mechanics:

UI: The UI has been updated

Z Assist Selection: You can now select 3 different assists per character

Limit Break:

The last character gains the following three buffs:

More damage

Gains 1 bar of ki gauge

The opponent gets less recoverable health when hit (other than invulnerable moves)



Rising jump attacks:

Various jumping attacks do not hit crouching state opponents while rising

When landing from the air in blockstun, characters are now in crouching state

Characters are now considered grounded right before landing

Superiority Gauge: Added a gauge that shows the percentage of your entire team’s health remaining

Ki Charge:

Reduced recovery

Reflects Ki blasts

Can be cancelled into Superdash with the H button while mid Ki Charge

Even if the Ki Gauge is full, Ki Charge will still charge for a short duration

Vanish: Can be cancelled into Superdash or special moves when it causes a cinematic

Dragon Rush:

Made it easier to connect in an air combo

Can be cancelled into from 5L

Can be cancelled into Vanish when it hits in a combo

When Dragon Rushes clash, air options (double jumps and airdashes) are now restored

Dragon Rush (Snapback):

The opponent comes in faster

The opponent can delay their incoming timing by inputting 4

EX Specials: EX specials only cost 0.5 bars now

6M: When cancelled into airdash during Sparking, the airdash will not cross over the opponent

5/2H: Does more damage when it causes a cinematic

j.H: Landing recovery is removed when it causes a cinematic

Guard Cancel Change: Gave it a higher attack level for clashes

Z Assist:

Made it so that if the opponent has not been out of blockstun for a set amount of time, Z Assists cannot be used again

Made Z Assists hit away from them ( uncertain what this means )

Changed where Z Assists appear

Air Dash: You can now airdash by inputting 9 right after jumping

Attacks on Sub-Characters: Made it possible to cancel when and attack hits sub-characters like Saibamen or the Ginyu force

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where landing recovery was carried over from a previous jump

Fixed a bug where hurtboxes would act strangely when an attack was done after blockstun

Made it so hitboxes don’t appear while the opponent is in hitstop from some attacks that cause a cinematic

The full patch notes for Dragon Ball FighterZ can be accessed from here. They are translated by Twitter user Greatferman so all credit goes to that user.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.