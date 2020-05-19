Bandai Namco has released Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.23 today adding Ultra Instinct Goku as a new playable fighter to the game. Here are the patch notes for today’s update.

Ultra Instinct Goku is the second character of Fighter Pass 3 for Dragon Ball FighterZ. It is available to play starting today. More details about him can found here. To celebrate this announcement, Bandai Namco has also shared a launch trailer.

Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.23 patch notes can be seen below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update Version 1.23 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Added data for Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pack 16 downloadable content.

Note: Must be purchased and downloaded separately.

Made improvements to the following features:

Players can now add other players on their follow list to their favorites (3 max).

Players can now view information on players they’ve added to their favorites, such as the country and lobby they were last in and for how long they were there.

The above information will be displayed once players on the favorites log into the game. (The info will not be displayed if those players chose not to make it public).

Made improvements to the Player Card:

Players can now choose how their Player Card is displayed on the VS screen.

More information has been added to the Player Card.

Added a new feature to the shop”

Players can now spend Zeni and Premium Z Coins to purchase a variety of new items.

Made improvements to teh preset message feature

The “Player Registration” category has been added, and it is now easier to find more frequently used expressions.

Preset messages and Z Stamps can now be sent to all regions outside the current lobby.

Made improvements to Tournament Mode

Reduced the minimum required number of players for FighterZ Tournaments and custom tournaments from 12 to 4.

Made changes to stars obtained during preliminaries. Players will now earn more stars based on how many consecutive wins they have.

When time remaining for prelims is low, players will fight in very quick matches.

Added new special rules.

Made improvements to Arena Matches

Players can now select an opponent when joining an Arena Match.

Players can now use special rules during matches.

Titles can now be displayed in online matches

Fixed issues with fighting mechanics

Updated replay data version (Replay data from older versions cannot be played)

Improved game peformance and stability

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.