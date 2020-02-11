Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sales figures are in, 1.5 million copies sold

Bandai Namco has announced sales figures for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, with the numbers suggesting the game to be very successful.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has managed to sell 1.5 million copies just weeks after its release on January 16, 2020.

We reviewed the game and found the Action RPG approach to be very refreshing, however the story, which has been told countless times now, keeps holding it back. You can read our full review of the game here.

When comparing Kakarot to the previous two games, it performing relatively well. Xenoverse 2 sold around 1.4 million while FighterZ sold around 2 million units in the same reference period.

We’re pretty sure there will be new games in both the Xenoverse and FighterZ sub-franchises, but it looks like Kakarot certainly has potential for a sequel when looking at it from Bandai Namco’s point of view.

All things considered, the Dragon Ball franchise is still super strong.

Have you played Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.,