Dragon Ball Z Kakarot update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for two DLC packs: A New Power Awakens Part 1 and Music Complication Pack. Some other adjustments were made as well. The limitations for Goku and Vegeta have been removed for the Time Machine while the ability to switch BGM has been added.

Get the complete Dragon Ball Z Kakarot update 1.10 patch notes below.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Implemented data for “A NEW POWER AWAKENS Part 1”

Implemented data for “MUSIC COMPILATION PACK”

Removed transformation limitation for Goku and Vegeta during replay of “Time Machine”

Added ability to switch BGM

Made other adjustments

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco.