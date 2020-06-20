Dragon Quest XI has a great artstyle, but this reimagining has us questioning

The Dragon Quest series has always followed a signature art style which has beautifully translated to high quality HD graphics with the release of Dragon Quest XI.

Although as noted by the title we love the artstyle, but an effort in reimagining the art of the game by artist Ty Dunitz has us wanted that instead. Check out below the original and reimagined box arts for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which released late last year for the Nintendo Switch.

Ty even went on to document the whole process in this Twitter thread.

What do you think of the reimagined artstyle? Like it or hate it? Let us know in the comments below.