Dreams update version 2.08 is available to download now for PS4. Media Molecule has shared the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Dreams adds a new Garden Character Pack, Blank Puppet and Directional Button Controls for Dreamiverse. Get the complete Dreams update 2.08 patch notes below.

Dreams Update Version 2.08 Full Patch Notes

What’s new?

Welcome Garden Character Pack – Our Welcome Garden Character Pack introduces two new playable characters, a non-playable character, and a handful of enemies. Enjoy using them in your creations – they mix perfectly with our Welcome Garden Art Pack!

Other improvements

New Tweak: On tweaking a stroke, you’ll find the Sun Shadow Scale vs Detail tweak. This lets you adjust sunlight shadows for the right balance between detail near the camera, and how far away from the camera shadows are cast.

Dreams is available now exclusively for the PS4.