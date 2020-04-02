Dreams update version 2.09 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Media Molecule had released a brand new update for the game earlier this month. This update added several new features for the in-game simulation, however, it has also broken some compatibility that has resulted in the hotfix today.

Dreams update 2.09 patch notes can be seen below.

Dreams Update Version 2.09 Full Patch Notes

Fixed: Backwards compatibility issue introduced in v2.08

The game is available now for PS4. It was developed by Media Molecule and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.