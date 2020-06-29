Dreams update version 2.14 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds Welcome Garden Final Pack and a fully playable game called Welcome Garden Adventure. You can get an overview of all the new features and fixes in Dreams update 2.14 patch notes below.

Dreams Update Version 2.14 Full Patch Notes

What’s New

Welcome Garden Finale Pack – Our final Welcome Garden Pack, featuring elements to add atmosphere and mood to your creations, as well as some bonus sculptures.

– Our final Welcome Garden Pack, featuring elements to add atmosphere and mood to your creations, as well as some bonus sculptures. Welcome Garden Adventure – A fully playable game, made up entirely of content from the Welcome Garden Kit.

Updates & Improvements

Updated : Dreamiverse Playlist and Banner Updates – Banners will now display video content. We’re also adding support for future playlist topics.

: Dreamiverse Playlist and Banner Updates – Banners will now display video content. We’re also adding support for future playlist topics. Updated : Wording around publishing content which has dependencies (e.g. contains private elements) has been improved.

: Wording around publishing content which has dependencies (e.g. contains private elements) has been improved. Fixed : A bug where users were recommended tutorials for the incorrect control scheme.

: A bug where users were recommended tutorials for the incorrect control scheme. Other fixes and improvements.

The game is available now for PS4.