Dreams update version 2.16 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which is available now.

VR is finally getting added to Dreams with this major update. Media Molecule has also released a small tutorial and starter tools for creators to make their own VR creations in Dreams.

Get the details on Dreams update 2.16 patch notes below.

Dreams Update Version 2.16 Full Patch Notes

Inside The Box – A showcase for Dreams VR, with examples and inspirations to kick-start community creations, such as games, kits and more. Note that while this content can be played with any of our control methods, the wireless controller with motion sensor function is optimal. Can also be played without a VR headset.

Box Maze – Use the power of grabbing to help the cube bots find their way through the maze.

Box Blaster – Put your sharp-shooting and speed-running skills to the test in this futuristic blaster.

Box Escape – Jump, dive and resize your way outside the box.

All Aboard VR – An introduction to VR in Dreams, highlighting the different settings and controls used to play in VR.

VR How Tos – Four new How To videos, featuring tips for creating VR experiences and exploring the new gadgets you’ll find in Edit Mode.

Head/Camera Tracker – A gadget that makes it easy to track, and attach objects to, the game camera.

Hand/Imp Tracker – A gadget that makes it easy to track, and attach objects to, the imp.

Look Cursor Sensor – A sensor gadget that detects where a player is looking, with associated tweaks on supporting gadgets.

Dreamiverse Screen Size – Control how large Dreamiverse screens appear when in VR.

Allow Low Frame Rate in VR – Control what happens when frame rate drops below our performance standards.

VR Filtering Options – Specify whether you want to see VR content in the Dreamiverse.

Flip Menu Buttons – If using the left-handed setting and swapping often between motion controllers and wireless controller, turning this on keeps the ordering of buttons in the create menus consistent.

Comfort Mode – For VR users. When enabled, camera motion is reduced or removed.

VR Experience Ratings – Allows players to rate the level of VR experience for which they feel creations are suitable. This rating will appear on a creation’s thumbnail in search. 1 – For those new to VR 2 – For those with some experience of VR 3 – For those experienced in VR

VR Compatibility Labels – Allows creators to specify the suitability of creations for VR. Non-VR : Only enterable in non-VR; not visible to VR players with default filters. Not Sure : Enterable in non-VR or VR, but will issue a warning for VR players upon entry; not visible to VR players with default filters. VR Compatible : Enterable in VR or non-VR. VR Only : Only enterable in VR; not visible to non-VR players with default filters.

Imp Beam – Allows player to interact with objects from a distance in VR.

Reel – Once you’ve grabbed onto something with your imp beam, you can use Reel to easily move it toward or away from you.

Camera Change – VR only: Right stick moves the camera up and down, rather than rotating it. Useful for VR players to preserve the horizon line for orientation.

Other Improvements

Grab Sensor – New tweak for existing gadget: Set Grab Point. Used along with Follow Grabbed Item on the Hand/Imp Tracker, this means you can specify exactly where an item is grabbed.

Imps – No longer transparent when cover pages are used as background.

Paintings – New tweak for paintings: Stretch. Stretches flecks in the direction they are pointing.

Ambisonic Panning – New tweak for channel gadgets: Audio will sound like it’s above/below and in front/behind the player (headphones must be plugged into VR headset).

Blank Puppets – New tweak for puppets: Camera follows the puppet when sliding down a surface.

Updates to Zip – Zip allows users to zoom in to objects in edit mode. In VR it can be used multiple times on the same object to get progressively closer to it. It can also be used on open space to teleport forwards by a fixed amount.

Directional Button Controls – These controls are disabled when in VR.

Menu (Wireless Controller) – In VR, instead of the menu opening at the top of the screen, it opens in front of the player. It can be dragged up and down to a position where they find it most comfortable. Some elements of the UI, such as the contextual buttons on the right hand side, or the mode icon/thermometer on the left, are now docked onto panels to the left/right of the player, which can also be dragged in/out.

Various other additions, fixes and improvements to support VR in Dreams.

Dreams is available now for the PS4.