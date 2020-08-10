Dying Light update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game is getting a major Hellraid DLC which has been supported with this latest patch. This update includes new outfits, weapons, shops, and game mode among other bug fixes.

Dying Light Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (August 10 Update)

* Support for Hellraid DLC including:

– New weapons and blueprints

– New outfit

– New shop in Slums with Hellraid weapons

– New game mode

– New enemies

* Support for additional dockets

* Minor bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.