Dying Light and Dying Light The Following has been updated to version 1.25 and 1.19 respectively. Here are the full patch notes for this latest update.

The game was updated to add support for new weapons and blueprints. Other additions include bug fixes and some gameplay and balance changes. Get the complete Dying Light update 1.25 patch notes below.

Dying Light Update Version 1.25 The Following Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes

* Added new weapons and blueprints

* Added new outfits

* Minor bug fixes

* Add splash screen that informing about events

* Balance iterations in Be The Zombie, changes including:

* Autobalance removed and re-adjusted for:

– Respawn timers for Hunters and Players

– Flashlight

– Dodge ability

– Resource regeneration

* Reduced UV Flashlight DPS for all modes (1v1 through 4v1)

* Reduced Flashlight Range reduced for all modes

* Throwable items

– Increased flare charges in 1v1

– Flare cooldown decreased in 2v1 – 4v1

– Players can now throw two firecrackers before the item goes on cooldown.

– Increased grenade charges in all modes.

– Increased firecracker charges in all modes.

– Decreased charges for molotovs in 1v1 & 2v1

– Decreased molotov cooldown to 30 seconds from 90 if the charge is not fully drained

– Decreased molotov cooldown to 60 seconds from 90 if the charge is fully drained

* Combat Abilities

– Reduced dropkick range

– Reduced dropkick damage

* Hive Nest Balancing

– Tweaked nest distance in Slums/Old Town.

– Tweaked nest distance in the Countryside (The Following DLC).

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.