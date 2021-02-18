EA’s acquisition of Codemasters now official, welcomed to the Electronic Arts family

Codemasters’ long running acquisition drama is finally over as EA welcomes the British developer to its studios family.

The sale was finalized on Thursday as the Registrar of Companies of England and Wales sent out the official court order cementing the deal. For those interested Codemasters will be held under one of EA’s British subsidiaries called Codex Games Limited, due to EA being based in the USA. This however won’t affect operations as such practice is standard with multinational corporations.

The developer released two games in 2020, the yearly F1 game titled F1 2020 and DIRT 5. F1 2021 is confirmed to be in development at the Southam based game maker for a release later this year.

We're excited to welcome @Codemasters to the EA family! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/y3yYB94vmF — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 18, 2021

EA’s purchase of Codemasters was valued at $1.2 Billion, which had many experts confused when it was revealed even considering the company’s exclusive F1 game license. Existing shareholders of the British game developer are expected receive settlements at 604 pence pers share within 2 weeks.

