Elite Dangerous update version 1.43 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Elite Dangerous brings in a major new feature, Fleet Carries. They have been added to the game as part of this new update.

Elite Dangerous Update Version 1.43 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fleet Carriers Features

Fleet Carriers are massive ships used as a mobile base of operations, offering multiple landing pads and various services.

Fleet Carriers cost 5 billion credits.

Players can purchase a Fleet Carrier from starports with a Fleet Carrier Vendor contact.

Fleet Carriers come with 16 landing pads, 8 large, 4 medium and 4 small.

Fleet Carrier owners can manage docking permissions to determine who can land on their Fleet Carrier.

Fleet Carriers can jump up to 500ly.

Fleet Carriers use the new commodity, Tritium, to perform a jump.

Owners can install a variety of services on a Fleet Carrier to support their play style.

Fleet Carriers have a weekly upkeep cost which must be maintained to keep the Fleet Carrier running.

Fleet Carriers have player controlled commodity markets which the owner can use to buy and sell goods.

Fleet Carrier owners can also set tariffs on some of the services they offer to help pay their running costs.

Fleet Carriers can be customised, similar to regular ships, with items purchased from the Livery.

Fleet Carriers take 15 minutes to prepare for a jump, and have a 5 minute cool-down after.

Universal Cartographics is an optional service on Fleet Carriers.

Fleet Carrier owners can store their ships and modules aboard their Fleet Carrier by default.

When decommissioning a carrier you will receive a full refund.

Voluntary decommissioning will incur a fee equivalent to 50% of the Debt Threshold.

When cancelling the decommissioning of a Fleet Carrier, the owner will receive an inbox message to confirm the cancellation.

ARX

Players will now receive ARX for killing Scavengers.

Fixed an issue which caused the SRV Bay to be visible when viewing SRV paint jobs on a Fleet Carrier.

Audio

The Discovery Scanners full system scan SFX no longer triggers in the store.

Fixed the issue which would cause the damage alarm in Guardian Fighters to get stuck on a loop.

Fixed the missing sound on a Large AX Multicannon.

Added missing voice-over when requesting to dock.

Background Simulation and Galaxy

Added the Gamescom Prize to rename “Wregoe WF-F d11-30” to “Cheltojo System GC19”.

Corrected data for HIP83701 to show its population in the Galaxy Map.

Fixed an issue that caused System Authority ships to be found in Supercruise in Anarchy systems.

Codex Discoveries

Partially fixed an issue with some Codex discoveries not being visible to other players in some galactic regions. The bug may still be occurring with some lifeforms (e.g. Tubers).

Fixed a bug which caused the focus to jump to the top of the grid after exiting out of any section within the Knowledge Base or Pilots Handbook.

Conflict Zones

Fixed an issue which could cause Conflict Zones to end abruptly.

Fixed the bug that occasionally wouldn’t register your choice when picking a side.

Fixed the issue where objectives were missing when dropping into Conflict Zones.

Cosmetics

The Beluga Liner and Cobra Mk IV can no longer be selected in the Livery unless the player has the Horizons DLC.

Fixed the “Tail 4” part of the Federal Gunship Ship Kit so that it aligns with the ship.

Fixed the worn paint on the Diamondback Explorer Ship Kit pieces.

Fixed the Krait Phantom Thruster that was being obstructed by Ship Kit piece, Tail 1.

Crew

Fixed the issue where the NPC Crew could stop responding to orders in Anti-Xeno Conflict Zones.

Fixed a bug which sometimes stopped NPC Fighters being deployed.

CQC

Added the ability to queue for CQC matchmaking from in-game. When you find a match you will be prompted to join.

Crashes/Stability

Fixed a crash which could occur when entering Multicrew.

Fixed a crash that would occur after the Multicrew report screen.

Fixed a disconnect issue that could occur when attempting to accept two Multicrew invites.

Fixed a crash triggered by accessing the Power Play interface while in Hyperspace.

Fixed a crash that happened when the Role Switch Panel was accessed in CQC.

Fixed a crash which could occur in the Livery after using a Fighter.

Visited stars cache data will no longer be lost if the game crashes.

Fixed an issue which could cause the game to stutter in areas of the galaxy with a high density of stars.

Improved network performance of NPC Fighters and ships to reduce network lag.

Fixed a disconnect issue that occurred when attempting to load back into an AX Conflict Zones in close proximity to an Asteroid Belt.

Fixed a crash that would occur in the training missions.

Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to Bookmark a starport.

Exploration

Locations discovered using the DSS will now be listed in the System Map correctly after returning to a system.

Fixed an issue which could cause discoveries in the Codex to show the wrong image.

Fixed a problem which could cause Surface Data to generate in the background at such a low priority that it would stop.

Factions

Updated how Faction influence adds up to 100% in a star system to keep more of a Faction’s trending direction.

Localisation/Text

Fixed some incorrect planet base names.

Renamed some locations for competition winners.

59 Virginis 4 renamed to Alchemia Virginis.

59 Virginis 8 A renamed to Lapis Philosophorum.

59 Virginis, Hilmer’s Gateway renamed to The Tavern.

Rhea 4 renamed to Foursyth.

Ingui, Phillips Terminal renamed to Szymanski and Usalski Hub.

LHS 2335 renamed to Faisel C.

Praea EUQ RX-U D2-101 renamed to Wheeler’s Star.

Added new set of Player Minor Factions.

Added the missing text at the Technology Broker unlock screen for the Thargoid Interceptor Bobblehead.

Fixed an overlapping text issue on the Mission Board in Russian.

System State names now wrap onto a second line to avoid localised text being cut off.

Fixed localisation of Tourist Beacon text in Portuguese.

Fixed a grammar issue in Reputation Change inbox message.

Updated titles for NPCs.

Fixed an unlocalised “Signals Detected” message that was displayed when scanning bodies.

Fixed a cut off string in the Kick Player pop-up.

Added missing text for damaged Megaships in the Navigation Panel.

Crime Victim Data is now localised in the Player Journal.

Mining

NPC mining ships will now have a more appropriate cargo based on contents of the rings in their system, including Low Temperature Diamonds.

Added a fix for Crystalline Clusters falling through the floor.

Implemented a fix that will stop Core Mining Fragments from penetrating into Asteroids.

Sub-Surface Mining Deposits can now eject multiple resource chunks from one successful hit.

Missions

Fixed an issue which was causing some missions to fail before their expiration time runs out.

The ‘Total Units Needed’ will now update in the Commodity Market as Collect Missions progress.

Delivery Mission Cargo is now marked as ‘Mission Specific’ to prevent the Commodity Market showing the commodity as mission required.

Added a MissionAccepted event in the Player Journal for missions obtained outside of the Mission Board (eg Palin’s mission).

Corrected some misleading mission text which implied that Retreat Missions would help a Faction leave a system, which was the exact opposite of what was happening. These now indicate that Retreat Missions might prevent a retreat.

Added depot support to Solo mining missions.

Megaship Turret Missions will now indicate system distance on the Mission Board.

If the player has an active Delivery mission, then the mission commodity will no longer have the mission required icon next to it on the Commodities Market.

Multicrew

Fixed the issue which caused the Gunner Role to lose control of Weapon Turrets after entering or exiting a location.

Fixed an issue which meant subsequent Mulitcrew invites would not work, and would incorrectly show if a player did not have the Horizons DLC.

Fixed a bug which prevented Conflict Zones spawning ships if a Multicrew player was present.

Added in a fix for Multicrew players being disconnected after dropping out of Supercruise.

Networking

Increased the chance of players meeting previously encountered players when revisiting systems in a session.

Players can now block any player, not just friends or pending friends.

New Player Experience

Players won’t be asked to target an enemy ship if they already have it targeted.

Fixed the issue which incorrectly told players they were leaving the test area when they weren’t.

Fixed an issue where System Authority Ships could jump into the combat tutorial.

Fixed the Intro Tutorial’s Sidewinder sometimes displaying 119/120 cargo capacity.

Fixed a graphical issue on the tunnel section in the intro tutorial.

Fixed a bug in the SRV tutorial which could cause the player to get stuck if they land too quickly.

Fixed a bug where the game didn’t always register when players flew through the first check point.

Elite Dangerous is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.