Elite Dangerous update version 1.45 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is an expanded update that focuses on the hotfixes for the Fleet Carriers patch. It implements a number of fixes including solving issues in Installations, Galaxy Map, and more.

Get the complete Elite Dangerous update 1.45 patch notes below.

Elite Dangerous Update Version 1.45 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fleet Carriers

Setting a price for a commodity in the market management screen is now much faster.

Players can now use “-” when entering ship IDs.

Fixed an issue that placed Fleet Carriers in the barycentre when jumping to a binary system, even if space was present around the primary star.

Fixed an issue which could cause Fleet Carrier landing pads to be displaced.

Removed superpower faction logos from Fleet Carriers.

Fixed a bug which prevented SRVs from being restocked at Fleet Carriers.

Fixed the timing so that when transferring a ship to a carrier the “Incoming Message” audio now plays at the same time as the message arrives rather than immediately upon requesting the transfer.

Fixed a problem with stolen mission cargo getting stuck after being sold to a Fleet Carrier.

Fixed an issue positioning Fleet Carriers near stellar bodies with highly eccentric orbits.

Fixed some issues with bookmarking Fleet Carriers.

Fixed an issue with Limpets sometimes not being restockable at a Fleet Carrier.

Fixed an issue with Fleet Carrier shipyards incorrectly interacting with Powerplay control system effects.

Fixed an issue causing ship inventory numbers to be displayed incorrectly after selling items to a Fleet Carrier.

Background Simulation

Adjusted the way Retreat and Expansion conflicts are resolved: The Retreat state will now be overridden if another faction attempts to expand into the retreating faction’s star system by challenging them. The resulting conflict will still evict either the expanding or the previously retreating faction as normal

Mining

Surface and sub-surface deposits on asteroids will no longer immediately respawn when re-entering the instance or switching to a ship launched fighter.

Galaxy Map

Fixed an issue which stopped Squadron Bookmarks appearing.

Installations

Fixed an issue with combat bonds not being correctly awarded for scenario objectives when over four players contributed.

Commodities

Galactic average prices were updated.

Stability Changes

Fixed an Orange Sidewinder connection issue when dropping into an instance with a Starport and Carrier Vendor.

Fixed a crash when entering the Commodity Market on a Fleet Carrier.

Fixed a crash when entering Holo-Me customisation at a Fleet Carrier.

Fixed a crash when purchasing a Fleet Carrier and immediately viewing it in the galaxy map.

ARX

Fixed a bug which meant that selected Fleet Carrier paint jobs would be removed when entering an instance.

Elite Dangerous is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.