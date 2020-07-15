Elite Dangerous update version 1.46 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Elite Dangerous implements a number of fixes for the Fleet Carries. It also resolves issues with Mining, Avatars, and more.

Get the complete Elite Dangerous update version 1.46 patch notes below.

Elite Dangerous Update Version 1.46 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fleet Carriers

A bug preventing transactions in a Fleet Carrier’s market when the transaction amount was greater than the Fleet Carrier’s remaining unreserved credits was fixed.

An issue which occurred when setting the price of a commodity on a Fleet Carrier to greater than 1 million credits was fixed.

Salvage commodities normally limited to search & rescue contacts, like Black Boxes or Personal Effects should now work correctly at Fleet Carriers in the open and black markets.

An issue which lead to some Fleet Carriers having a service only partially installed was fixed. Affected carriers have now had any of these services properly installed, but with some small side effects (see Known Issues for details).

Mining

An issue which allowed launching a fighter to restore sub-surface deposits on asteroids was fixed.

A bug with material distribution in overlapping hotspots was fixed and hotspost themselves we rebalanced. Now, the effect that each hotspot has on the base rarity of a commodity has been doubled. To counter this, hotspots of the same type which overlap will be less effective. The aim of thsese changes is to reduce the massive impact of overlapping hotspots while still ensuring they provide a higher yield than non-overlapping hotspots.

Avatars

A bug which affected the way hair options were selected for dark skinned characters was fixed.

Early Game Experience

An incorrect destination given in the first mission was fixed.

Arx

An issue which prevented featured items in the store from being selected was fixed.

Trading

Fixed a problem with the Low Temperature Diamond commodity not decreasing its demand level as players sell commodity units to a market that demands it when the faction controlling that market has any state active in that starsystem.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.