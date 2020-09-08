Elite Dangerous update version 1.50 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update aims to resolve some issues with the crashes and provides further stability. Fleet Carriers and Mining has also received a minor update in addition to the crashing fixes that have been deployed today.

Get a look at the complete Elite Dangerous update 1.50 patch notes below.

Elite Dangerous Update Version 1.50 Full Patch Notes

Crashes & stability

Fixed an issue when reading inbox messages in Supercruise caused the game to crash

Fleet Carriers

Fixed a bug causing delays and disconnections when entering a location with Fleet Carriers present

Fixed a UI focus issue which allowed players to sell ships in the background while using Carrier Management

Mining