EVO 2020 Lineup Revealed

Tonight during the EVO 2020 Games Reveal Show, The President of EVO Joey Cuellar along with his special guest Mike Ross revealed the lineup for EVO 2020. This year, the biggest fighting game tournament in the world plans to showcase eight titles with a few notable games not making the final cut and the inclusion of a big surprise.

The eight games that were selected for this year are as follows:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Samurai Showdown

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Soul Calibur 6

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r]

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle and Mortal Kombat 11 aren’t returning while Granblue Fantasy: Versus makes its first appearance. In addition, an 8-man invitation-only event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is going to be held–Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: Tournament of Champions. If you’ve never attended EVO before, the trailer below will give you a glimpse into why it’s one of the most exciting eSports events of the year.

EVO takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada July 31 – August 2nd.