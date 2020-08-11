F1 2020 update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
F1 2020 Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes (August 11 Update)
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack is now available (read more here!)
- Addressed a crash when accessing mail resulting from changes within leagues
- Addressed a crash that could be seen when spectating a multiplayer race
- Splitscreen resolution has been increased
- In splitscreen player two will no longer change the race strategy for player ones when editing their own
- Player will no longer be offered an incorrect 0 stop strategy alternative during a race that requires a pit stop
- Jeff will now give the correct Championship Standings information during a race
- Brake boards are now present at turn 12 at Brazil
- F1 cars use the players chosen number in multiplayer
- Career modes will now progress correctly when Simulating races with Formation Lap turned on
- Fixed a performance issue when running Steam in offline mode
- In unranked others players will no longer be seen to be given points after failing to finish a race
- Purple fastest lap times are now easier to read on the race results
- Improvements to the item preview images so they’re higher resolution
- Glove textures have been improved under certain conditions on track where they were previously appearing lower resolution
- Players will no longer be penalised for overtaking the safety car in a pit lane entrance or exit
- Players can no longer overtake the safety car once it is ready to return to the pit lane
- F2 sprint race grid will always correctly reflect the result from the feature race
- Updated a number of F2 lap records
- F2 Races in Vietnam are now the correct number of laps
- If the player is eliminated in qualifying 1 parc ferme rules will now correctly apply
- After a formation lap time gaps will now be shown correctly
- Addressed an issue where all participants in a weekly event would not be awarded points
- Nationality flag is now correctly displayed on Mercedes race suits
- Various other stability and bug fixes
F1 2020 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.