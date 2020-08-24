Fall Guys update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Mediatonic has released a set of new fixes for its popular online multiplayer game, Fall Guys. This update has resolved some issues for PC and PS4 users as seen in the patch notes below.
Fall Guys Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes (August 24 Update)
PATCH NOTES – SPICY HOT FIX
- Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only if the team sizes can be equal
- [PS4 Only] Added Controller options, including Invert X/V axis and sensitivity settings
- Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles jump
- Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit jump
- Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning
- Improved in-game Store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections
- Addressed the top 5 most frequent crashes
- Visual fixes to some of the outfits
- [PS4 Only] Improved UI performance on non-Pro PS4 models
- Added option to change the jump button binding for Japan
- Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages
- Removed move speed nerf from Yellow Team (Don’t post this one)