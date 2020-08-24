Fall Guys update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mediatonic has released a set of new fixes for its popular online multiplayer game, Fall Guys. This update has resolved some issues for PC and PS4 users as seen in the patch notes below.

Fall Guys Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes (August 24 Update)

PATCH NOTES – SPICY HOT FIX