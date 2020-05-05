Fallout 76 update version 1.37 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is available as of today and seems to resolve some minor bug fixes on all platforms. It also solves an issue with the PS4 version that appears to crash randomly. You can find out Fallout 76 update 1.37 patch notes below.

Fallout 76 Update Version 1.37 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

There are no detailed patch notes as of yet but Bethesda Softworks has said that this update is related to the PS4 version of the game which could lead to crashes.

We’re planning to bring Fallout 76 offline across all platforms at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, May 5, to address an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 game client to crash. The reason why we are taking all platforms offline is to also implement some infrastructure improvements during downtime.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.