Fallout 76 update version 1.34 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Fallout 76 Update Version 1.34 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

PC: 1.2.7.26

GENERAL BUG FIXES

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Stability: Addressed multiple issues that could sometimes result in a crash when a world was under heavy load.

Addressed multiple issues that could sometimes result in a crash when a world was under heavy load. Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 client to crash after disconnecting while in-game.

Fixed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 client to crash after disconnecting while in-game. Stability: Addressed a UI issue that could cause the Xbox One game client to crash.

Addressed a UI issue that could cause the Xbox One game client to crash. Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur when reconnecting to the internet while running the Xbox One game client.

ART AND GRAPHICS

Graphics: When entering Power Armor with the Nuka-Cola Dark paint, parts of the armor’s interior no longer appear see-through.

When entering Power Armor with the Nuka-Cola Dark paint, parts of the armor's interior no longer appear see-through. Graphics: Corrected visual effects that were not appearing when firing and reloading a Black Powder Rifle with the Flintlock paint.

Corrected visual effects that were not appearing when firing and reloading a Black Powder Rifle with the Flintlock paint. Graphics: The Nuka-Cola Vending Machine will no longer continue to appear damaged after the owner has repaired it.

The Nuka-Cola Vending Machine will no longer continue to appear damaged after the owner has repaired it. Textures: When reloading and firing a Lever Action Rifle with the Starlet Sniper paint, bullets and casings now display the correct textures.

C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS

Floors: Corrected an issue that caused basic floor objects to consume more C.A.M.P. budget than intended. Please Note: If you had lots of basic flooring in your C.A.M.P., you should notice a small boost to your available C.A.M.P. budget after today’s update.

Corrected an issue that caused basic floor objects to consume more C.A.M.P. budget than intended. Lights: Added an alternate version of the Oval Holiday String Lights that can be mounted on walls. Please Note: If you already own the Oval Holiday String Lights, you will now be able to build both the wall and ceiling mounted versions. Players who unlock this item in the Atomic Shop in the future will also be able to build both versions.

Added an alternate version of the Oval Holiday String Lights that can be mounted on walls. Misc.: The Scorchbeast Heart Specimen Capsule's collision no longer persists in the world after the Capsule has been destroyed.

The Scorchbeast Heart Specimen Capsule’s collision no longer persists in the world after the Capsule has been destroyed. Stairs: Addressed an issue that could prevent NPCs from going up or down the Nuka-Cola Metal Stairs.

ITEMS

The Dragon: Applying the Nighthawk skin to The Dragon now correctly renames the weapon to The Nighthawk.

Fallout 76 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.