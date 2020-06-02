News, Patch Notes

Fallout 76 Update Version 1.39 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

June 2, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Fallout 76 update version 1.39 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is a small hotfix that deals with a dupe issue affecting Vending Machines and Display Cases. It has been fixed with maintenance and patch. Get the Fallout 76 update 1.39 patch notes below.

We’re going to bring Fallout 76 offline across all platforms starting at 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 2, to perform maintenance. During downtime, we’re planning to release a fix for the dupe issue that was affecting Vending Machines and Display Cases, and then we will re-enable those features once maintenance is complete.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed and published by Bethesda Softworks.


