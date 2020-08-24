Fallout 76 update version 1.42 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update adds “A Colossal Problem” which is a new live event. It allows the player to “venture deep into the heart of Monongah Mine with up to eight players to take on a terrifying legendary Wendigo Colossus during this instanced encounter.”

Fallout 76 Update Version 1.42 Full Patch Notes (August 24 Update)

BUG FIXES

ALLIES

Settler Forager: Players can now correctly receive Daily Quests from the Settler Forager Ally.

C.A.M.P. AND WORKSHOPS

Players can now correctly replace solid Walls with Doorway Walls when building in their C.A.M.P.s. Exploit: Addressed a C.A.M.P. budget exploit related to Small Generators.

ITEMS

Pocketed and Deep Pocketed Mods for Secret Service Armor limbs can now correctly be purchased from Regs using Gold Bullion. Underarmor: The Brotherhood of Steel Fatigues are now correctly categorized as Underarmor, rather than an outfit.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Performance: Implemented several performance optimizations in support of the event “A Colossal Problem.”

QUESTS AND EVENTS

From Russia with Lev: Fixed an issue that prevented players from entering the Spruce Knob Boat Rental at Spruce Knob Lake.

USER INTERFACE