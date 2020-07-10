Far Cry 6 Story, Villain, and Release Date Leaked, Will Offer Free PS4 to PS5 Upgrade

Ubisoft is reportedly ready to announce a new Far Cry game ahead of their Ubisoft Forward event but details around it have already leaked online.

This latest leak comes through PlayStation Store Hong Kong which has been removed quickly, but not before other users were able to access this information.

Far Cry 6 will star Giancarlo Esposito as the main story villain. The game also offers a free PS5 upgrade for PS4 users. If you purchase the PS4 version then you will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version later down the line.

The official artwork for the game in addition to some story details was leaked through the listing on the PlayStation Store. They can be seen in full below.

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution. FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation YARA TORN APART

Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara GUERRILLA FIREPOWER

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground

The game will be out on February 18, 2021. It is currently confirmed for the PS4 and with a free upgrade to the PS5. It is likely coming to the Xbox One and PC as well.