Features An LMS Must Have To Deliver Effective Compliance Training

Companies, regardless of their size or industry, are required by law to train their employees on applicable rules and regulations. This is called compliance training. However, employees tend to find it really boring and stressful as it requires them to sit in classrooms for long hours and go through the lengthy course material. Therefore, organisations have now started implementing LMS like iSpring Learn, to integrate the advantages of eLearning into their compliance training programmes. Are you planning to make this shift, too? Then this blog is for you.

Here, we have discussed the must-have features for an LMS to deliver effective compliance training that you should look for.

Mobile Access

The most basic and significant feature for an LMS to have is Mobile Accessibility. This means that your LMS should allow your employees to attend the training from anywhere anytime using a mobile device. This feature is specifically useful during the current state of the pandemic. Now, your employees can easily participate in training, complete their courses and get certifications without any delay, from the safety of their own houses.

Offline access

In addition to mobile accessibility, your LMS should also offer your employees offline access to the course material. This means that your employees should be able to continue with their compliance training courses even if they fail to have a proper network connection. This feature is particularly important in case you have a remote workforce. It provides greater productivity, better use of time and a more satisfying user experience as now your employees can learn even if they are travelling, working in remote locations or simply having a poor internet connection.

Plus, it will also reduce the distractions that they might face while working on the internet. For example, notifications from various messaging apps will be turned off as soon as they go offline. This will allow them to focus better.

Blended Learning

Compliance training covers a wide range of areas. From sensitive topics like sexual harassment and workplace violence to organisation-specific topics like safety procedures to be followed at the workplace, compliance training addresses it all. Now, while it may be enough for employees to simply read the content related to some of them, certain topics can also demand further explanation or demonstrations. This necessitates your LMS to support blended learning. This means that you should be able to offer online instructor-led training sessions to your employees. It also demands your LMS to be able to integrate with audio and video conferencing tools seamlessly.

Automated tracking and reporting

Whether it is maintaining industry standards, certifications, or adhering to government rules, compliance managers must produce timely reports to ensure transparency in compliance. Thus, your LMS should be equipped with smart reporting features that give your managers access to all kinds of data related to the compliance training programme with just a few mouse clicks. It should also provide you with a detailed report about every individual trainee including insights like courses completed, time taken to complete those courses, certifications yet to be completed, etc. This will allow you to keep a complete track of the training progress.

In addition to this, your LMS should also be able to give you an overview of the performance of your trainees as a group. This will help you in identifying the areas where your employees might be facing difficulties. You can use these insights to improve your successive compliance training programmes.

Flexible and customisable content

It is natural for organisations to change their internal rules and policies over time. Similarly, statutory requirements for your specific industry may also change. Thus, your LMS should provide you with an option to easily update or modify your existing course material with just a few mouse clicks.

In addition to this, it should also allow you to customise your content by adding multimedia elements like images, graphs, charts, videos, etc to it. This helps in reducing boredom and makes learning interesting and fun.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, you can say that in order to deliver effective compliance training, you should look for an LMS that adds flexibility to your compliance training programme, and makes learning fun and engaging.