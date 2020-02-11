FIFA 20 update version 1.14 title update 11 is available to download now for PC. Here is the full patch notes for this update which is out now.

The new update for FIFA 20 makes a number of changes and fixes across the various gameplay modes. Get the FIFA 20 update 1.14 patch notes below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.14 Title Update 11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

FUT:

Made the following change:

Player Bios now display Weak Foot and Skill Move stars in the same order as the Player Item itself.

Addressed the following issues:

Dynamic Images were not aligned correctly on the Player Item during a pack opening.

Sometimes, interface elements got stuck on the screen after using the Compare Prices function.

Career Mode:

Addressed the following issues:

Clean Sheets were not counted if the opposing team scored an own goal.

Central forwards were sometimes complaining about being played out of position when placed in the CF/ST/LS/RS slot.

Addressed rare instances of the Title unexpectedly closing when attempting to enter Career Mode or Tournaments.

VOLTA FOOTBALL:

Made the following change:

Added ability to skip Player of the Match cutscenes by holding the Skip button.

Addressed the following issues:

The player Avatar was not wearing the correct clothes in the New York and Buenos Aires story events.

Some story events were not displaying the completion checkmark despite being finished.

Accessibility narration was incorrect for VOLTA TOUR and RESET VOLTA STORY.

Current location defaulted to Warehouse when re-entering VOLTA FOOTBALL following story completion.

Visuals:

Added 24 Star Heads. These will only be available following a server update.

Updates to multiple kits and stadium ad boards.

Addressed the following issue:

Timed shots would display a “Too Late” message when performed with specific late timing, regardless of Trainer settings.

FIFA 20 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.