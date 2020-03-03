FIFA 20 update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

EA Sports has updated the game to a new version implementing a number of bug fixes. FIFA 20 update 1.16 patch notes are available to view below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.

General

Made the following changes:

Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.

FUT

Addressed the following issues:

Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited.

Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP.

Visuals

Made the following changes:

Added 17 new Star Heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EASPORTSFIFA for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Updates to multiple kits, stadiums, and ad boards.

FIFA 20 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.