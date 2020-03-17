FIFA 20 update version 1.17 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game was available on PC last week and has released for PS4 and Xbox One today. Get the full FIFA 20 update 1.17 patch notes below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Players will no longer perform contextual grabbing animations while in a Jockey state.

Slightly increased precision of magnitude of analog stick inputs in online matches. This change is most noticeable when aiming a penalty kick during an online match.

Slightly reduced sprint sensitivity.

Addressed the following issues:

Following a Skill Move and while still in possession of the ball, players would sometimes perform a tackle instead of a requested shot.

Addressed rare instances of a ball boy taking a long time to return the ball for a throw in.

FUT

Made the following changes:

Added a numerical ping indicator measured in milliseconds to online match lobbies in modes that use data centers. The ping bars remain on the lobby screen and represent the following values: 5 bars indicate 30 milliseconds or less. 4 bars indicate 31 – 76 milliseconds. 3 bars indicate 77 – 100 milliseconds. 2 bars indicate 101 – 150 milliseconds. 1 bar indicates 150 milliseconds or more.

Added a Traits tab to the Player Details pop up, detailing all of the Traits that the selected Player Item has.

Addressed the following issue:

Level 30 Seasonal Objective Player Item rewards were incorrectly displaying an out of contracts icon, this was a visual issue only.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Some elements of the Premier League presentation package remained on screen during gameplay.

Removed out of place text on CONMEBOL related News stories.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following change:

Removed running celebrations.

Visuals

Updates to multiple kits.

FIFA 20 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.