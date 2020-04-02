FIFA 20 update version 1.18 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

EA Sports has detailed the new update for the game that implemented a number of performance and gameplay fixes. Get the complete FIFA 20 update 1.18 patch notes below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.18 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Decreased the impact ofthe Team Press D-Pad Tacticon in-game Stamina.

This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12.

CONMEBOL Competitions

Made the following changes:

Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions.

Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages.

Visuals

Made the following changes

Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.