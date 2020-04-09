FIFA 20 update version 1.19 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a minor hotfix related to the FUT. This patch is available to download now. Here are the full FIFA 20 update 1.19 patch notes as seen below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Stability Issue:

Addresses the following:

A stability issue in FIFA Ulltimate Team related to an AI Teammate interfering with the ball’s trajectory, resulting in a goal.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There is also a legacy version available for the Nintendo Switch but it doesn’t appear to follow the same updates as the other platforms.