FIFA 20 update version 1.20 is available to download now on PC and will be available for consoles later. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements the following fixes and it is out now. Get the complete FIFA 20 update 1.20 patch notes below.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.20 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General

Made the following change:

Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings. This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match. This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values. We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available. All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time.



Visuals

Made the following change:

Updates to multiple kits and tifos.

Addressed the following issues:

Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names.

In VOLTA FOOTBALL, the avatar’s saved customizations were not displayed in some cases.

FIFA 20 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.