FIFA 20 update version 1.21 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.21 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tournaments:

Addressed the following issue:



Sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander broadcast package remained on screen until the title was closed.

