FIFA 20 update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

FIFA 20 Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (August 19 Update)

The latest Title Update for FIFA 20 is now available on PC and includes the change below.

FUT:

Addressed the following issue:

When searching for Player Items with the Defender/Midfielder/Forward modifier, the Special Quality Filter would display unselected Item rarities.

Removed an unused tab in the Special Quality filter which appeared in some languages.

We are aware certain clothing items cannot be saved to your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL and are working on addressing the issue through a future release update.