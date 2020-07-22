FIFA 21 Cover Stars Have Possibly Leaked Ahead of Reveal

FIFA 21 cover stars have been possibly leaked through the source code on the official website. The game is due to get an official reveal this Thursday.

EA Sports will debut FIFA 21 world premiere on July 23. The game is expected to get an official reveal including cover stars, pre-order for various digital and retail editions, and more this Thursday.

A twitter user was able to find tags that reference various cover stars on the website for FIFA 21. It is speculated that they might be the official cover stars although there is no word on it yet from EA.

The following football stars have been listed in the tags and could be potential cover stars as seen through the source code leak.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland

João Félix

The official reveal can be viewed from YouTube on July 23. The game will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for PS5 and Xbox Series X which is a free upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One owners.