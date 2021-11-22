Final Fantasy VII: The First Solider crosses 1 million downloads on iOS and Android

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Square Enix’s premier mobile battle royale title set in the Final Fantasy VII world, has crossed over 1 million downloads on iOS and Android devices.

The numbers are immensely impressive as the game was just released about a week ago on November 17.

To celebrate the milestone, all users will be getting the following in game items for free:

Shinra Pack Ticket (x3) – Each one grants three items from a Shinra Pack.

(x3) – Each one grants three items from a Shinra Pack. Chocobo Feed Set (x2) – Chocobo food.

I’ve played Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for a couple of hours and the game is decent. If you’re interested you may want to check out some gameplay, here’s some below:

Final Fantasy VII: The First Solider is currently available on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android devices via Google Play.