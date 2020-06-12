News, Patch Notes

Final Fantasy VII Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes

June 12, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Final Fantasy VII update version 1.03 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Square Enix has released a surprise update for the classic Final Fantasy 7 on PS4 today. This patch deals with fixing bugs that led to players unable to obtain certain trophies. Get the details on Final Fantasy 7 update 1.03 patch notes below.

  • Fixed an issue where a trophy could not be obtained under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where a trophy could be obtained by exceeding the character’s date value.
  • Fixed a progression stopper under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue with a Save Crystal.

The game is out now for PS4. It is also available for PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.


