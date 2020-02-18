Final Fantasy XIV update version 8.24 is available to download now for PS4 and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new patch update for Final Fantasy XIV adds a new set of content. It is labeled as Echoes of the Fallen Star and adds new quests and much more. Get the details on it with Final Fantasy XIV update 8.24 patch notes.

Final Fantasy XIV Update Version 8.24 Full Patch Notes (PS4, PC)

We proudly present the patch notes for Echoes of a Fallen Star, which follows the Scions of the Seventh Dawn on their continued adventures, while the first chapter of the Sorrows of Werlyt marks the arrival of the deadly Ruby Weapon.

This patch also brings the brand-new Qitari beast tribe quests, ocean fishing, and a host of additions and improvements.

* Additional features will be implemented in future updates:

Ishgardian Restoration updates are scheduled to be released in Patch 5.21.

Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr and Skysteel tools are scheduled to be released in Patch 5.25.

The following issues have been addressed. An issue in the main scenario quest “Return of the Bull” wherein, under certain circumstances, the duty could not be completed. An issue during the battle with the demon wall in Amdapor Keep wherein, under circumstances, players would be returned to the entrance of the room.

* In accordance with this fix, the demon wall’s Repel knockback effect can no longer be negated.

* Updated 2/17/2020 11:00 p.m. (PST) An issue in the Bowl of Embers (Hard) wherein Hellfire could be prevented by stunning Ifrit. An issue in Borderland Ruins (Secure) wherein the map icons for interceptor drones and interceptor nodes were identical. An issue in Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) wherein, upon returning to the player’s starting point, symbols for unactivated ovoos were displayed as complete. An issue in Trust dungeons wherein using the ninja action Trick Attack immediately after Ryne uses Trick Attack caused the buff timer to stop counting down for several seconds. An issue wherein the player character’s facial expression would not change when performing certain dragoon actions. An issue wherein the help text for certain actions was incorrect. An issue wherein changing to another job immediately after defeating an enemy would, under certain conditions, grant experience points to the job to which the player changed, rather than the one used to defeat the enemy. An issue wherein certain weaver recipes had their maximum starting quality incorrectly displayed as 50% instead of 75%. An issue wherein the Storm Storage Bench appeared under the wrong category while previewing indoor furnishings. An issue wherein using the “Copy Item Name” subcommand from the chat log and pasting it into the chat text entry field would cause the game to freeze. (PlayStation®4 version only) An issue wherein the game could not be run in DirectX® 11 mode with certain combinations of gamepads and drivers.



Other various issues have also been addressed.

The full patch notes are rather long and can be viewed here.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PC and PS4.