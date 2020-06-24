Final Fantasy XV update version 1.30 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game simply removes a single service that showed game update information. It has been discontinued as of June 24 since there are no additional content updates planned for the game.

Get the details on the Final Fantasy XV update 1.30 patch notes below.

Final Fantasy XV Update Version 1.30 Full Patch Notes

The following ONLINE CONTENT functions have been discontinued as of 24 June 2020.

– FFXV INFORMATION (game update information)

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by Square Enix’s Business Division 2 which was later renamed as Luminous Productions. It is currently working on a brand new action RPG for the PS5.