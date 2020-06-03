First Look at the Allegedly New Xbox One Store; Windows 10 Gets New Xbox App

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of the Xbox One Store and we might have our first look at the store courtesy of images shared with early access to the new interface.

Xbox is one of the most evolved consoles when it comes to the user interface. Those who stuck with the launch of the Xbox One might remember how the console was originally offered with a “Snap” feature that allowed the console to play multiple apps in tandem. This meant that users could play a game and have a different app running at the same time like video chatting with Skype or YouTube.

Microsoft later removed this feature altogether but they kept evolving the user interface for the Xbox One. The most recent iteration of the Xbox Store is different and looks a lot more cleaner (via). You can have a look at it below.

This iteration of the store was captured from the Mercury app running on Windows 10. Microsoft is planning to release a global redesign of the Xbox Store and this might be our first look at the new design. It is simpler and carries all the information in a single place. It appears to be closer to the browser version of the Xbox Store.

Microsoft is also releasing a new version of the Xbox app for Windows 10. You can have a look at it from the official website.