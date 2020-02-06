For Honor update version 2.17 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

For Honor Update Version 2.17 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Y4S1 BATTLE PASS

The Truce of Wyverndale has begun! Bring your customization to a whole new level with 100 Tiers of free and premium rewards for all heroes.

Free Pass rewards are available for all players without the need to purchase.

Premium Pass rewards are only available for players that purchased the Battle Pass of the current season on their platform of choice. Completing matches, arcade mode quests and daily orders gives you Battle Points. Getting Battle Points will unlock higher Tiers in the Battle Pass.

You can speed up your progression and unlock tiers using steel.

Free rewards include embossings, ornaments, an emblem outline, color swatches, paint patterns and more.

Premium rewards include executions, weapon sets, outfits, and dragon themed items for all heroes. The Premium Pass also grants a 10% Battle Points boost from completed matches.

Battle Pass rewards are all cosmetic items and do not affect gameplay. Gears that are part of the pass drop according to your hero reputation level, as any other gear earned by playing matches.

Developer Comments: With our first battle pass, we want to give players more reasons to engage on the content of the season and get the best from the time invested in the game. All original options for players in terms of acquiring new items will be kept in-game. This includes content of the week available via steel as well as sales and scavenger crates /drops at the end of the matches.

NEW GEAR

New Armor for Wu Lin Heroes: Tiandi Shaolin Jiang Jun Nuxia

New Armor Variations for Original Heroes and Year 3 Heroes: Warden Conqueror Peacekeeper Lawbringer Raider Warlord Berserker Valkyrie Kensei Shugoki Orochi Nobushi Black Prior Hitokiri Jormungandr Zhanhu

One new Rare weapon set for all Heroes

RANKED

Added new Effects (Idle/Emote/Execution) to all Heroes. This reward can only be obtained during Season 13

SPECTATOR CAMERA

We release the new ‘Catch-Up’ feature for all Spectator Mode users. You’ll now be able to spectate the selected match from the last current position (close to real-time but with a minimum technical delay of 15 seconds) or from the beginning.

Added a User Interface feedback (with a loading icon and text) to inform the player that we are currently waiting for more data to restart the simulation

OTHER

Starting from Y4, we will have completely new visual of minions that will replace the old ones

IMPROVEMENTS

FIGHTERS

Charged Heavy Opener Adjustments

Developer’s comment: The following 3 Heroes (Conqueror, Highlander, and Shinobi) were able to attempt parrying Heavies by holding their Heavy Charges and, if the attack was feinted, cancel the Charge almost immediately. This particular option select allowed them an extremely powerful defense – but we would like them to take some risk to attempt a parry. So here, we reduced the “charged heavy option select” for all 3 of these charge heroes (Conqueror, Highlander, and Shinobi).

Conqueror

[Adjustment] Can now only cancel a Charged Heavy at a minimum of 233ms into the Charge (from 33ms)

[Adjustment] Now allowed to block in any stance 200ms in the 300ms clip when cancelling a Heavy Charge (only had defense in the current stance for the whole 300ms)

Shinobi

[Adjustment] Can now only cancel a Heavy Charge at a minimum of 233ms into the Charge (from 33ms)

[Adjustment] Now allowed to block in any stance 200ms in the 300ms clip when cancelling a Heavy Charge (used to not have the ability to)

[Adjustment] Can now only cancel a Heavy Charge with a Dodge at a minimum of 400ms into the Charge (up from 0ms)

Highlander

[Adjustment] Can now only cancel holding Heavy to go into Offensive Form at a minimum of 333ms into the Charge (from 33ms)

[Adjustment] Feinting Offensive Form now has 200ms of vulnerability to Guard Break (from 0ms)

FIGHT ADJUSTEMENTS

Conqueror

[Adjustment] Increased Charging Heavy state forward movement to 1.5m/s (from 1.25m/s).

[Adjustment] Increased Opener Lights forward movement to 1.50m (from 1.25m).

[Adjustment] Increased Infinite Top Light forward movement to 1.25m (from 1.00m).

[Adjustment] Increased Infinite Side Light forward movement to 1.25m (from 0.50m).

Developer’s comment: Conqueror Lights would often miss opponents, so we gave them a bit more forward movement here. On the Charged Heavy state, even though we nerfed the option select (see previous entry “Charged Heavy Opener Adjustments”), we still like Conquerors to be able to pressure opponents by Charging and holding forward – so we make it a bit faster in forward movement.

Lawbringer

[Adjustment] Decreased Light Riposte damage to 15 (from 20)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Blind Justice” damage to 30 (from 38)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Swift Justice” Finisher damage to 10 (from 12)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Impaling Charge” and “Impaling Riposte” damage to 5 (from 10)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Impaling Charge” and “Impaling Riposte” stamina cost to 15 (from30 stamina)

Developer’s comment: Landing “Blind Justice” is now a confirmed 40 damage (was 38+12), “Impaling Riposte” into Wall Stagger is now 35 (was 10+30), and “Impaling Charge” or “Impaling Riposte” no longer put the Lawbringer Out of Stamina after getting parried (and nearly Out of Stamina on block).

Warlord

[Adjustment] Increase Top Light Opener speed to 500ms (from 600ms)

[Adjustment] increased Forward, Left and Right Throws duration by 100ms

Berserker

[Adjustment] Improved the Berserker input comfort on their “Skilled Slash” parry follow-up

Kensei

[Adjustment] Increased “Nature’s Wrath” forward movement to 5.0m (from 4.5m)

Gladiator

[Adjustment] Increased Dodge Forward Light forward movement to 3.25m (from 2.75m)

[Adjustment] Increased “Fuscina Ictus” Revenge gain to 30 Revenge gain (from 10)

Developer’s comment: “Fuscina Ictus” was quite strong as a ganking tool when it caused 10 Revenge gain. While we want it to be a useful tool (to guarantee an ally’s Heavy attack, for example), here we set it to 30 Revenge gain, which is the value that most Melee attacks cause.

Shaolin

[Adjustment] Increased “Lotus Leap”, from Qi Stance, forward movement to 3.75m (from 3.0m)

Tiandi

[Adjustment] Forward dodge now branches to Top “Tiger Dodge” from 100ms-400ms (from 100ms-300ms). Top “Dragon Dodge” was and still is 200ms-400ms.

[Adjustment] Zone Attack now has a stamina cost of 30 on the first strike, 10 on the second, and 10 for feinting. Zone Attack: 40 stamina cost (from 60) Zone Attack Feint: 50 stamina cost (from 60) Zone Attack Cancel into Dragon Kick: 60 stamina cost (from 80)



Developer’s comment: Tiandi uses quite a lot of Stamina to perform the Zone Attack and its branchings, which prevents Tiandi from utilizing this attack to strike below half of the Stamina bar (or even 2/3rds if you are in a group fight and want to threaten a ledge with a Dragon Kick). This new change reduces Tiandi’s Stamina Cost for all Zone Attack options, which we expect will increase the scenarios in which it is useful.

Nuxia

[Adjustment] Improved the Nuxia input comfort on their “Mirror Raid” Parry Punishes

Black Prior

[Adjustment] Increased “Tenebris Thrust” forward movement to 3.75 (from 3.25m)

Hitokiri

[Adjustment] Forward, Left, Right Throws now push the opponent 0.25m further than before

[Adjustment] Decreased “Mangetsu” damage to 28 damage (from 30)

Developer’s comment: We already reduced the “Endless Myriad” uncharged Heavies to 28 (were 30) in Patch 2.15.0. The intention was to increase the number of attacks a Hitokiri needs to kill an opponent (especially at the 120 HP level of many opponents). While this appears to have reduced the overall Win Rate for Full Population in Duel and Dominion somewhat, Hitokiri is still performing at the top of the pack (and is performing in tournament play as well). This suggests that we should apply the same change to the “Mangetsu” Openers to have them also slightly less effective (especially at that 120 HP level).

Jormungandr

[Adjustment] Decreased “Jotunn Surge” stamina damage to 35 (from 40)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Jotunn Farewell” stamina damage to 45 (from 55)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Jotunn Gift” stamina damage to 40 (from 45)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Jotunn Grudge” stamina damage to 10 (from 15)

[Adjustment] Decreased “Hamarr’s Favor” shield to 40 (from 45)

Developer’s comment: In our Year 3: Season 3 Survey, players identified the Stamina Damage and the “Hamarr’s Favor” shield value as the most frustrating attributes on the Jormungandr. When comparing to the Full Population Win Rates for Duel, our expectation is that this should reduce this frustration aspect, and the Duel Win Rate. We also expect that the Full Population Win Rate for Dominion shouldn’t be negatively affected. While we recognize that the Jormungandr is not performing at a tournament level, here we expect to improve the experience for opponents in a Full Population environment.

[Adjustment] Wall Stagger on Throws now occurs 100ms later

[Adjustment] Side Heavy Finisher Wall Stagger occurs 300ms later

Developer’s comment: Wall Staggers now always guarantee Top Heavy Opener (even if the Jormungandr has to change Stance). Before, at certain timings and distances the Jormungandr couldn’t land any Heavy.

FEATS

Stun Trap / Qi Trap / Bear Trap / Fire Trap / Nail Bomb

[Adjustment] All traps now visually appear above the ground (instead of under it)

Haymaker

[Adjustment] Decreased Haymaker damage to 5 (from 10).

Developer’s comment: With the Gladiator now dealing Haymaker damage with “Fuscina Ictus” and with the possibility of 30 damage Zone Attacks from Heavy Parries, we hope to tone down the damage output potential with these changes. Centurion is also a Hero we’re keeping an eye on with these nerfs, as we expect the future fight improvements on the Hero would be best matched with a 5 damage Haymaker.

CUSTOM MATCH

We changed the Custom Match menu structure. Former Rules and Options are now regrouped under a same page and can be changed when selecting a Game Mode

CUSTOMIZATION

[Adjustment] Improved the player expression of the Kensei to make outfits look better

BUG FIXES

FIGHTERS

Raider

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Raider’s Fury” to allow a guaranteed Guard Break from the opponent on Hit

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Storming Tap” animations to spins and skip animations frames

Kensei

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that could allow the Kensei Right Heavy Attacks to become Unparriable at a certain range

Centurion

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Centurion’s Left Stance Light Attacks to hit walls on the right side before hitting an opponent standing in front of him.

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the Centurion’s to get bumped out of their Unbalanced animation

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Centurion’s “Eagle’s Talons” to bind allies and opponents standing in between him and his intended target

Shinobi

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the Shinobi’s to get bumped out of their Unbalanced animation

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused Out of Stamina opponent to prioritize Wall Stagger instead of Unbalance after a throw

Highlander

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the Highlander to get his guard back in Offensive Stance for a short time while dodging

Gladiator

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Gladiator to be unable to block attacks that are faster than 500ms after a blocked “Bee’s Sting” or “Crowd Pleaser”

Jiang Jun

[Bug Fix] Fixed multiple issues that caused the Jiang Jun’s Out of Lock attacks to cause camera shakes during Heavy attacks and allowed him to slide a large distance during Light attacks.

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that was preventing Jiang Jun’s Zone Attack to properly target opponent after an Emote

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that could allow the Jiang Jun Right Heavy Attacks to become Unparriable at a certain range

Zhanhu

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that was caused the Zhanhu to move backward when performing “Subduing Counterblow” near a wall

FEATS

Punch Through

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused Punch Through to cause 200% increased chip damage

Fiery Breath

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the visual symbol on the Zhanhu’s shoulder to be upside down

TESTING GROUNDS

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that prevented map voting on the rematch screen in testing grounds

MAP

Overwatch

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the player to be thrown out of world through the spikes beside capture point C

Canopy

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the player to go out of the playing area after getting Guard Break near the fire at the Temple spawn point in Duel

SPECTATOR CAMERA BETA

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes remain stuck on the “processing” screen

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the game to either freeze in an infinite loading or crash when two players try to spectate another player at exactly the same time

CUSTOMIZATION

[Bug Fix] Added the “Theft of Fire” Effect the Jormungandr and the Zhanhu.

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Ao Qin’s” visual effect to loop after an execution

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Players are unable to cancel the “Sumo” Combat Emote for Shugoki by simply moving

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Male Raider’s left hand to not move while performing the ‘Yes, You’ Combat Emote

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden to spin when performing the Emote “Seriously?”

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s ”Leonhard Blade” weapon to be held backwards

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Female Shinobi “Throwing Stars” to sometimes be offset

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the customization to replicate on both gauntlets of the Female Black prior. This issue affected these pieces of equipment: Vessago Arms Queen’s Pawn Arms

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “bare-chested” chests armors of the Shugoki to zoom in on the paint patterns, symbols, etc. This issue affected these pieces of equipment: Ryutora Chest Kiku no Sekku Chest Namazu Chest Uminami Chest



For Honor is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.