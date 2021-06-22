Fortnite Thanos Cup, get Thanos outfit and other items by participating

It has been three years since Thanos first debuted in Fortnite and people lost their minds. Now a couple crossovers later, and he’s back in the Thanos cup.

Thanos will be available to purchase in the item shop at 8pm ET on June 26, 2021, you can play as the Mad Titan himself and even equip the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame – completed with all six Infinity Stones.

But before the release in the item shop, players will have the opportunity to get his Outfit and Back Bling first by competing in the Thanos Cup on June 21. Players will need to find a duo partner to compete in up to 10 total matches in 3 hours to earn as many points as they are able to. The top-performing teams in each region will earn the Thanos Outfit and Back Bling. For anyone who is able to get 8 total points, they will receive the Thanos Watches! Spray.

In order to participate, players must have an Epic Account at level 30 and 2 Factor Authorization enabled on that account. For complete tournament details and participation requirements, check out the Thanos Cup Official Rules.

Will you be participating with your friend? Let us know in the comments below. Or even if you need a duo partner for the Cup do let us know.