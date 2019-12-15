Epic Games has released Fortnite update version 2.49 today for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Fortnite has started a Star Wars event with an exclusive clip that debuted in the game along with Lightsabers and other items. The event is still ongoing but Epic Games has released a minor hotfix today to address some stability issues. This is only out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fortnite Update Version 2.49 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Hey everyone!

We’ve released patch v11.30.1 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to address stability issues.

Also, with this patch, we have temporarily disabled the DirectX 12 beta. Thank you for participating — we’ve gained valuable information. We’re going to make some improvements and re-open the doors in early 2020.

-The Fortnite Team

The game is available to play now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.