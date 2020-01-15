Fortnite update version 2.52 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Epic Games has stopped disclosing the patch notes for any of the currently releasing Fortnite updates. They have opted for posting issues that are being fixed or worked on instead, which can be seen on the Trello boards for Fortnite.

Here are the potential issues and fixes that are likely going to be a part of Fortnite update 2.52 which is out now.

Fortnite Update Version 2.52 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

General:

Visual issues with certain cosmetics.

Description

Several cosmetics have various visual inconsistencies or issues, detailed below.

Spectrum Contrail no longer changes colors. UPDATE: Resolved with v11.40

Havoc’s face pokes through his mask.

The Riot Control Baton Pickaxe is not held properly when using the Point It Out Emote.

Several Crackshot Styles have inconsistent neck lengths.

Platforms

All

Unable to go through gifting process.

Description

Players on consoles may get stuck and unable to progress through gifting process if they do not have 2-Factor Authentication.

Platforms

PS4, XBOX, Switch

Workaround

Enable 2FA on your account. Details for activating here: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/2fa

Battle Royale:

Overtime Challenge “Visit different bus stops” not tracking for all bus stops.

Description

Not all bus stops count towards completion of the “Visit different bus stops” Overtime Challenge – Remedy vs Toxin.

Platforms

All

Work Around

Many bus stops do count – including the ones by Sweaty Sands, Pleasant Park, and Slurpy Swamps.

Star Wars Legacy entries disappeared.

Description

Players’ Star Wars Legacy entries have disappeared.

Platforms

All

Work Around

None

F” key not enabling proper movement after direction remap.

Description

After direction is remapped from a non-“F” key to the “F” key, the key may not allow for proper movement.

Platforms

PC

Editing quickly can cause players to remain in Edit mode.

Description

Editing quickly can cause players to remain in Edit mode, even if they’re not editing anything.

Platforms

All

Work Around

Perform any other action to exit Edit mode.

Sniper Rifle crosshairs may disappear when players fall into a Hideout.

Description

Falling into a Hideout (haybale, dumpster, port-a-potty) while holding a Sniper Rifle may cause the crosshairs to disappear.

Platforms

All

Work Around

Equipping a different item when falling into a hideable will not trigger this.

Creative:

Featured Island portals aren’t working correctly

Description

Some of the Featured Island portals are not working correctly.

Platforms

All

Workaround

Try a different portal for the same island if the first portal doesn’t work correctly or reload the island again.

Bandage Bazooka doesn’t respect infinite ammo and reload settings

Description

The Bandage Bazooka will not respect the infinite ammo and reload settings applied by a game.

Platforms

All

Work Around

None

Save the World:

Goin’ Commando Hero Perks not applying

Description

Multiple Goin’ Commando Hero Perks are not working correctly, they all have the same root cause.

Platforms

All

Occasional Difficulty Upgrading Schematic Perks with Controller

Description

Players may have issues upgrading perks on a weapon if they press upgrade while leveling the schematic.

Platforms

All

Work Around

Wait for the schematic to level before upgrading the perks to prevent the issue, or switch to a different weapon with the triggers to get out of the bad state.

Beehives can sometimes cause semi-permanent damage

Description

Beehive causes semi-permanent tick damage when walking into damage cloud after eliminating the bee hive lobber.

Platforms

All

Work Around

To prevent issue: don’t walk into hives after eliminating the lobber who was the source of the beehive.

If issue has occurred, try taking damage form a different beehive or using adrenaline rush.

Mythic Melee’s hitching with Shadowstance.

Description

The 2 mythic melee weapons have major hitching when using a hero with shadow stance.

Platforms

All

Riot Control Baton Animations

Description

The Riot Control Baton animations display incorrectly in STW.

Platforms

All

Mobile:

FPS drops and hitching on Mobile.

Description

Players may experience FPS drops and hitching. Lower to mid-end devices are more affected, but this issue has been noticed on all devices.

Platform

All

Work Around

None.

Mobile players may get stuck in Fire Mode selection.

Description

Players may become stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.

Platform

Mobile

Workaround

Restarting the client will resolve this issue

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.