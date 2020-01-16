Fortnite update version 2.53 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new Fortnite update that is out now is a maintenance patch to improve the game’s performance. There is no additional content or changes implemented in this update, at least it is not known for now.

Fortnite Update Version 2.53 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Android can now download the v11.40.1 maintenance patch. We’ll provide an update once this patch is available on Nintendo Switch and iOS.

Release 11.40.1 – Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.